Who to draft: Darren McFadden or Joseph Randle?

Diving into McFadden's tape, I was surprised to see a runner who still had some of the burst, power and vision that made him the fourth overall draft pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. His lack of production over the past few years (the aforementioned 3.3 ypc) is moreso a product of an incapable offensive line (and offense in general) than purely McFadden's skills (or lack thereof). As Orr mentioned, Run DMC often looked surprised to make it to the second-level, rather than like he expected to be there. I watched McFadden get pummeled behind the line of scrimmage so much, I felt like Tank watching Morpheus get whooped on by Agent Smith and the cops in "The Matrix." Or the "Stop, stop he's already dead" kid from "The Simpsons". It was bad. Really, really bad. However, when given even a small crease, or, god willing, a hole like in the video above, McFadden was actually able to move the chains and, you know, do his job.