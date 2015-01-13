Who's talking to whom at East-West Shrine Game practices

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One of the more interesting parts of East-West Shrine Game practices is to track which teams' scouts talk with players after each practice.
That's not to say that teams that talk to players are intent on drafting those players; the questions players are asked often are as simple as finding out a phone number or double-checking where the prospect grew up. Some of the talks are more involved, though.
Here are some of the meetings from Wednesday, listed by NFL team. This is not an official list, but just the meetings we saw between scouts and players.
Arizona Cardinals
Da'Ron Brown, WR, Northern Illinois
Jamon Brown, OT, Louisville
Devin Gardner, WR, Michigan
Bobby Hart, OT, Florida State
Quayshawn Nealy, LB, Georgia Tech
Leterrius Walton, DT, Central Michigan
Buffalo Bills
B.J. Finney, C, Kansas State
Carolina Panthers
Justin Coleman, CB, Tennessee
Georgia CB Damian Swann
Leterrius Walton, DT, Central Michigan
Chicago Bears
Dominique Brown, RB, Louisville
Devin Gardner, WR, Michigan
Cleveland Browns
Blake Bell, TE, Oklahoma
Tayo Fabuluje, OT, TCU
Greg Henderson, CB, Colorado
Keith Mumphery, WR, Michigan State
Collin Rahrig, G, Indiana
Wes Saxton, TE, South Alabama
Za'Darius Smith, DE, Kentucky
Darren Waller, WR, Georgia Tech
Miami Dolphins
Zachary Zenner, RB, South Dakota State
New York Giants
Josh Shaw, CB, USC
Leterrius Walton, DT, Central Michigan
New York Jets
Deon Long, WR, Maryland
Tre McBride, WR, William & Mary
John Miller, G, Louisville
Josh Shaw, CB, USC
Philadelphia Eagles
Damian Parms, S, Florida Atlantic
San Diego Chargers
Dominique Brown, RB, Louisville
Niklas Sade, K, North Carolina State
St. Louis Rams
Cameron Clemmons, OT, Western Kentucky
B.J. DuBose, DE, Louisville
Bobby McCain, CB, Memphis
Addison Richards, WR, Regina (Canada
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Khari Lee, TE, Bowie State
Tennessee Titans
John Crockett, RB, North Dakota State