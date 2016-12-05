Who'll end up with 2017 NFL Draft's top pick?

The 49ers haven't scored 28 points since Week 1, and after Colin Kaepernick's benching Sunday, it's unclear what the club will do at the quarterback position down the stretch. One thing that could work out in the 49ers' favor -- they have played a tough schedule (.531), but not as tough as Cleveland's (.573), so if the two end up with identical records, the 49ers would get the top pick as strength-of-schedule rankings stand now. SOS is a tiebreaker for the draft order, and the team with the lower strength of schedule gets the higher pick.