Who'll end up with 2016 NFL Draft's top pick?

There are three teams you don't want to face right now -- Arizona, Kansas City and St. Louis. Wait, what? OK, maybe I'm going a little overboard, but the St. Louis Rams have won three in a row and are coming off of a win in Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers, currently slotted for the fifth pick, have a winnable game in this spot against the Rams, but the Rams are clearly continuing to play hard for their head coach, Jeff Fisher, and quarterback Case Keenum. With a loss, the 49ers will likely finish with the fifth pick and would leapfrog the Cowboys in the order with a Dallas win. A win could cost the 49ers as many as a few spots in the order.