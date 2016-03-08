Whitehair, 'Baby Gronk' impress at Kansas State's pro day

Return specialist/defensive back Morgan Burns -- 5-10 3/8, 200 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.2 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.6 seconds. I'm told he really flew around that cone drill (his time would have ranked among the top performers at the combine among all participants). Burns also had 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He worked out as a defensive back at the pro day, but returning kicks is his specialty and he caught ball from a JUGS machine and showed good hands.