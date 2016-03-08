Whitehair, 'Baby Gronk' impress at Kansas State's pro day

Representatives from 24 NFL teams -- including offensive line coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and New York Jets, plus a special teams coach from the Arizona Cardinals -- were present for Kansas State's pro day on Tuesday, and highly regarded offensive line prospect Cody Whitehair had an impressive workout.
The workout was held indoors and run on FieldTurf. A total of 12 prospects worked out, including two who were at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Whitehair -- 6-foot-4, 301 pounds -- worked out at both guard and center. He had an excellent workout; it was really outstanding. Whitehair likely improved his draft position (NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierleinprojects Whitehair as a late first-round selection).
Fullback Glenn Gronkowski -- 6-2, 240 -- stood on his numbers from the combine, but did show off his athleticism at the pro day, catching the ball well in position drills. Glenn is the younger brother of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
An additional two more prospects with the potential to be free-agent pickups following the 2016 NFL Draft also worked out.
Return specialist/defensive back Morgan Burns -- 5-10 3/8, 200 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.2 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.6 seconds. I'm told he really flew around that cone drill (his time would have ranked among the top performers at the combine among all participants). Burns also had 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He worked out as a defensive back at the pro day, but returning kicks is his specialty and he caught ball from a JUGS machine and showed good hands.
Offensive lineman Boston Stiverson -- 6-3 1/2, 311 -- ran the 40 in 5.82 seconds on both attempts. He had a 21 1/2-inch vertical and 7-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.35 seconds and the three-cone in 7.5 seconds. He also performed 26 reps on the bench.
Kansas State had an extremely well-organized pro day. Coach Bill Snyder went out of his way to make sure everybody got what they needed.