Which team is least likely to return to CFB Playoff this season?

I think Ohio State is a cinch to make it back to the playoff. I think that Alabama, Oregon and Florida State each are possibilities to not make it back, but the one team most likely to not return to the playoff is Alabama. The reason I say that is because Alabama plays the toughest schedule (Oregon's schedule is 33rd-toughest, Ohio State 45th and FSU 61st), it has the least amount of returning starters (10), and the Crimson Tide play road games against Georgia, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn. Alabama's road game against Mississippi State comes a week after it plays LSU. Three of the four playoff finalists from last year will have new starting quarterbacks, but two of those new starters -- Oregon's Vernon Adams and Florida State's Everett Golson -- were starters last year, at Eastern Washington and Notre Dame, respectively. Alabama's Jake Coker is a senior, but hasn't started.