Which team coming off upset has best CFB Playoff chance?

Published: Oct 09, 2014 at 06:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

Last weekend's upset-packed action shook up the outlook for the first-ever College Football Playoff, but the twists and turns in this race are far from over.

Five of the teams ranked in the top 10 of the CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings fell -- Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCLA.

» Predictions for top 10 games of Week 7

The level of mayhem generated that weekend might not be repeated, but we're not going out on a limb to suggest that won't be the last time this season that we see a significant reshuffling at the top of the deck. In fact, the four teams that made the biggest leap in the rankings each face daunting challenges this weekend.

As such, the five aforementioned teams that were upset shouldn't all be counted out when it comes to the CFB Playoff.

However, one team stands out from that group as having the best chance to recover and find its way into the CFB Playoff. For me, the pick is Oklahoma.

There's cause for concern with each of the five teams, to be sure. The Sooners just happen to have fewer issues and a more manageable road ahead than others in this conversation.

Alabama and Texas A&M play in the SEC West, which is proving itself to be the toughest division in college football. Escaping that division without another loss is an extremely formidable task. UCLA and Oregon, who will face off on Saturday, have both struggled to protect their star quarterbacks, and that's a recipe for trouble.

» Davis: TCU, Mississippi State have most staying power among risers

Oklahoma still has its share of tests with Kansas State, Baylor and Oklahoma State remaining on the schedule, but all three of those games are at home for the Sooners, who should be able to get back on track this weekend against Texas in Dallas. They'll need a little help along the way in Big 12 competition -- TCU owns the tiebreaker over Oklahoma after its win over the Sooners last week -- but I don't think Bob Stoops' team is going away in this playoff race.

With that schedule, Oklahoma has a chance to run the table from here on out, and I think not having to play in a conference championship game could end up being beneficial to the Sooners this year.

Oklahoma's a good team, despite the loss to TCU, which is showing itself to be a strong contender, too, heading into a tough test Saturday at Baylor. Oklahoma's defense was gashed for 469 yards and 37 points against TCU, but I think the Sooners' defense will find some answers as the season progresses.

I'm more concerned about the Oklahoma offense's ability to throw the ball consistently. QB Trevor Knight has to be more consistent and the team needs to develop some targets to complement Sterling Shepard. Right now, he's the offense's only major threat at receiver.

Most importantly, though, Oklahoma has to commit to running the ball against stacked boxes and avoid putting it all on Knight's shoulders. The Sooners have a big, strong offensive line and a nice group of backs led by Samaje Perine. They have to find a way to manufacture a ground game even when defenses are putting as many as nine in the box, and Knight has to hit the open throws that will be there for him when the box is stacked.

They're down right now coming off last week's loss, but don't be surprised if it all comes together for Oklahoma. The Sooners are still a very viable contender for one of the four playoff spots.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter *@CFD22.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW