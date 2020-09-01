Which Championship Sunday team is most likely to miss the 2020 NFL playoffs: Chiefs, Titans, 49ers or Packers?

In theory, Tennessee could -- and should -- be better. Reigning rushing king Derrick Henry is a bona fide star. In his last 22 games (including the playoffs), the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder has rushed for 2,571 yards and 25 touchdowns. That's 116.9 yards per game, at a robust 5.4 yards per carry. Meanwhile, I placed my AP vote for 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year on A.J. Brown. I mean, the guy racked up 1,052 yards receiving on just 52 catches -- 20.2 yards a pop! Mike Vrabel has proven to be pretty good at this coaching thing. All in all, the Titans are pretty darn solid in every phase. But ...





Jack Conklin's free agency defection scares me. The right tackle's a beast of a run blocker, so the Henry-led ground attack will suffer from his absence. And while Taylor Lewan still has Ryan Tannehill's blind side protected, Conklin will be missed on the front side. This is concerning. I thought Tannehill was a legit top-five quarterback during the 2019 regular season. The Titans did, too, locking him up on a megabucks deal ($62 million fully guaranteed!). But can he do it again? Am I wrong to be a bit skeptical, given his inconsistent play in Miami? Meanwhile, the defense still has questions on the pass rush. Jeffery Simmons could certainly make the leap in Year 2, but it doesn't help that free-agent acquisition Vic Beasley remains M.I.A.





In terms of the AFC South competition, I think the Colts are vastly improved, with a number of fantastic veteran additions (highlighted by DT DeForest Buckner and QB Philip Rivers) and another inspired draft haul (Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor in the second round's highway robbery). Not to mention, stud linebacker Darius Leonard has a clean bill of health; that's a beautiful thing for Matt Eberflus' defense. Houston isn't as strong after inexplicably dealing DeAndre Hopkins, but the Texans still have the incredible Deshaun Watson, so you know they'll be a tough out every single week.





I think Frank Reich's Colts will take the South in 2020. I have the Titans going 9-7 again this year, but missing the playoffs.