Where first-round picks of last five years rated out of high school

Of the 17 two-star prospects who became first-round picks, 10 signed with schools in Conference USA, the MAC and the now-defunct WAC. That means "big" schools missed on them, too. One of those 10 was J.J. Watt, who signed with Central Michigan before transferring to Wisconsin. Another was Eric Fisher, who attended Central Michigan and was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft. Four of those two-star prospects played for schools that were in the now-defunct Big East, with two from the Big 12 and one from the Big Ten.