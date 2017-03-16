What we learned: Watson impresses Mayock at Clemson pro day

"Pro days are a little deceiving -- sometimes I think we overrate them for quarterbacks -- but I was hoping to see two things from Deshaun Watson. One, the progression of his footwork (from) under center ... and I thought he looked good. When the feet were consistent, the accuracy was there. When the feet get a little bit sloppy, he loses some of his accuracy. But on the whole I thought he had a powerful physical performance," Mayock said. "The second piece of it is, how does he interact with teammates? ... He's not a yeller and a screamer. He's a quiet leader. Everything about what he did was quiet confidence, and I like his demeanor a lot."