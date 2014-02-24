What we learned: Takeaways from Monday at NFL combine

Scouts told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon would have been the highest rated running back in the draft had he decided to declare early entry instead of returning for his redshirt junior season with the Badgers. One scout even reportedly said he would have been a first-round pick. So much for Gordon being a streak-buster this year -- no running back was drafted in the first round last year, and it's not a lock that one will go in the first round this year, although Ohio State's Carlos Hyde, who injured him hamstring running the 40 on Sunday, has a shot to crack it.