What we learned: Saturday upsets signal poll shakeup

2. The comeback kid. Jared Goff is showing more than his talent as a pro prospect this season. The Cal quarterback, more importantly to the Golden Bears, is showing he's a winner. Goff led a 34-28 comeback win over Washington State on Saturday with a game-winning touchdown pass with 42 seconds left to lift his team to a 5-0 start to the season. Goff finished with 33-of-45 passing for 390 yards and four scores, including one that broke Kyle Boller's school career record of 64. Goff now has 68, and Cal has its first 5-0 start since 2007.