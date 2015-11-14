What we learned: Pac-12 all but out of playoff contention

4. Golson done? A concussion knocked Everett Golson out of the FSU quarterback job a few weeks ago, but it was simply his play that earned him a spot on the bench Saturday as Sean Maguire came off the bench to lead FSU over North Carolina State, 34-17. Golson committed three turnovers in FSU's first five drives -- a fumble and a pair of interceptions -- as the Wolfpack gained an early lead. If you're Jimbo Fisher, why turn back to Golson at this point? You're out of the ACC and CFP races, and Golson is an outgoing senior. Maguire figures to be back next year and could use the balance of this season for more experience.