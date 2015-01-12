What we learned: OSU's Cardale Jones considering NFL jump

9. Pair of Oregon underclassmen still unsure of next steps. Ducks defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead have quickly jumped onto NFL radars thanks to their play in the Ducks' run to the title game. However, neither was ready to announce a draft decision Monday night. "I'm not focused on that right now, I'm just trying to soak it all in with my teammates," Buckner said. "I got an evaluation back but I'm just not going to talk about it, it's not a subject in my head right now." Armstead, considered to be the better prospect of the two, said he had not even received his evaluation from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. "I haven't made a decision yet. I'll have to sit down with my family and pray about it," Armstead said. "It's a tough decision I'm going to have to make."