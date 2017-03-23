What we learned: Kizer makes strides with pro-day workout

Big draw:S Malik Hooker

Don't forget:CB Marshon Lattimore

Attendance:All 32 NFL clubs were represented by 115 personnel, including nine head coaches and seven general managers. Head coaches: Bill Belichick, Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Marvin Lewis, Mike Tomlin, Hue Jackson, John Harbaugh, Mike Mularkey and Sean Payton.

The skinny:Hooker wasn't able to participate, but called himself "on schedule" in his recovery from hip and core muscle surgeries that he underwent in January. He began jogging last week and expects to be ready to play in training camp. ... Lattimore participated in position drills with a goal of showing scouts that an injury which cut his combine workout short is no longer an issue. "In talking to some evaluators who were there, they said the corners (Lattimore and Gareon Conley) were outstanding," Jeremiah said. "... It was a short workout, only 10-15 minutes, got them rolling, got them in, got them out." ... RB Curtis Samuel performed field drills at two positions Thursday -- running back and wide receiver -- along with fielding punts. The versatile Samuel played the same hybrid role in Urban Meyer's offense that Percy Harvin did for Meyer at Florida.