What we learned: Kizer makes strides with pro-day workout

Published: Mar 23, 2017 at 11:16 AM
Chase Goodbread

It's pro-day season, and College Football 24/7 is your one-stop shop for information and analysis on the on-campus workouts that allow draft prospects to make an up-close impression on NFL club personnel. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Thursday's action.

One thing to keep in mind: Pro-day testing results tend to be more favorable for prospects than NFL Scouting Combine results.

Notre Dame: Kizer makes strides

Big draw:QB DeShone Kizer
Don't forget:DL Jarron Jones
Attendance:49ers GM John Lynch, who was very impressed with Kizer in a combine interview, was in South Bend for the pro day along with 49ers personnel executive and former Lions GM Martin Mayhew. The 49ers dined with Kizer on Wednesday night.
The skinny:Consider Notre Dame's pro day a step forward for Kizer after enduring struggles at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I thought he was letting it rip a little bit more than he did at the combine. I thought he was guiding the ball in Indianapolis, didn't look very comfortable, and had a tough time repeating both footwork and his delivery," said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "From what I saw today, I thought he took a step forward from Indianapolis."

Kizer's performance helped to solidify a place for him toward the end of the first round of the draft, and should help spark some additional private workouts with teams, according to NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt. He managed to impress without much familiarity with the receivers he worked with at the pro day. One of them was former New England Patriots RB Jonas Gray.

"Definitely a different set-up, not necessarily the best situation," Kizer said, per Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm.

ND coach Brian Kelly thought Kizer showed a commanding presence. The Fighting Irish's two-year starter, who entered the draft as a redshirt sophomore, is expected to work out for the Chicago Bears next week.

Stanford: McCaffrey works with wide receivers

Big draw:DE Solomon Thomas
Don't forget:RB Christian McCaffrey
Attendance:All 32 teams were represented, including Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
The skinny:After turning in impressive performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, Thomas and McCaffrey passed on all but positional drills at the pro day. But McCaffrey's workout came with a twist. He primarily wanted to show scouts his skills as a receiver and went through position drills at that spot, per the Denver Post. He made a nice catch on a wheel route and showed off the versatility that's made him a first-round candidate.

Ohio State: Hooker on mend

Big draw:S Malik Hooker
Don't forget:CB Marshon Lattimore
Attendance:All 32 NFL clubs were represented by 115 personnel, including nine head coaches and seven general managers. Head coaches: Bill Belichick, Todd Bowles, Jim Caldwell, Marvin Lewis, Mike Tomlin, Hue Jackson, John Harbaugh, Mike Mularkey and Sean Payton.
The skinny:Hooker wasn't able to participate, but called himself "on schedule" in his recovery from hip and core muscle surgeries that he underwent in January. He began jogging last week and expects to be ready to play in training camp. ... Lattimore participated in position drills with a goal of showing scouts that an injury which cut his combine workout short is no longer an issue. "In talking to some evaluators who were there, they said the corners (Lattimore and Gareon Conley) were outstanding," Jeremiah said. "... It was a short workout, only 10-15 minutes, got them rolling, got them in, got them out." ... RB Curtis Samuel performed field drills at two positions Thursday -- running back and wide receiver -- along with fielding punts. The versatile Samuel played the same hybrid role in Urban Meyer's offense that Percy Harvin did for Meyer at Florida.

Missouri: Harris gives scouts more to think about

Big draw:DE Charles Harris
Don't forget:CB Aarion Penton
Attendance:Linebacker coaches from three clubs -- the Jets' Kevin Greene, the Steelers' Joey Porter, and the Bengals' Jim Haslett -- attended.
The skinny:Harris was the main attraction, and didn't disappoint. An NFC scout told College Football 24/7 that Harris was "damn impressive" and re-tested in several drills despite doing a full workout at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Among them was a major improvement in his vertical jump, from 32 inches at the combine to 37.5 inches.

Utah: Dimick shines

Big draw:OT Garett Bolles
Don't forget:DE Hunter Dimick
Attendance:All 32 teams were represented.
The skinny:It was a very important day for Utah's top pass rusher, Dimick, because he didn't receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. He didn't disappoint, recording a 4.69 40-yard dash and pushing out 38 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds, which would have been the best mark at the combine. ... Bolles, the Utes' top prospect, went through position drills only. ... RB Joe Williams clocked an unofficial 4.43 40-yard dash.

Also in action Thursday: Bethune-Cookman, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Washington, Jackson State, Florida Tech, Lamar, San Diego, San Diego State, Slippery Rock, Tennessee-Martin.

