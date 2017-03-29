What we learned: Kaaya greets Belichick, TE retests at pro day

2. Njoku retests. TE David Njoku put together an impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he didn't rest on his numbers at UM's pro day. Instead, he re-tested in various combine events, giving scouts another close look at his athleticism, and went through a positional workout as well. He roughly matched his combine 40-yard dash clocking of 4.64, per NFL Network's James Palmer, and improved his vertical jump by 2.5 inches with a 40-inch jump. After first saying he wouldn't perform a shuttle run, he decided to oblige scouts on that as well. "(Njoku is) a guy that's got all kind of ability, and isn't even full grown yet. I think he's got more of an upside to him," said UM coach Mark Richt, per ESPN. "Gosh, he's only played tight end for two seasons in his whole life."