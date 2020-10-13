NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

What we learned in Saints' victory over Chargers

Published: Oct 12, 2020 at 11:38 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert came out firing for the Los Angeles Chargers. Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees rallied the New Orleans Saints back. And after a seesaw battle on Monday night, it was Brees and a defensive stand that propelled the Saints to a 30-27 overtime victory on Monday night. Around The NFL will have more shortly.

New Orleans Saints 30, Los Angeles Chargers 27

1) Shortly ahead of halftime arriving, ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and the Saints awoke from their slumber. A dormant offense and a rookie-ravaged defense had fallen behind by 17 points and offered no counter. Then Brees bounded into action and executed a two-minute drill that showcased the poise and efficiency that have been hallmarks of his Hall of Fame career. There was another second-half lull and then another rally into overtime and to victory. These are not the Saints we expected, but Brees' moxie, a little bit of ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ tomfoolery, a perfect ﻿Wil Lutz﻿, just enough ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and a huge tackle from ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ equated to a much-needed triumph. Brees is now 4-0 against his former team and produced his 51st game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime. His night saw 325 yards passing, two total scores and a mercurial performance opposite of the consistency we've grown to expect. As Brees seemingly must provide affirmation that he's still got in on a weekly basis, Monday showed each side of the Brees coin. He was hot and cold, thankfully for the Saints leaving most of the latter in the first half.  Brees put on a clinic of a two-minute drill to cut the score to 20-10 at the half, weaving his Saints 51 yards in 1:45, completing five of his seven passes and sneaking in for a one-yard score.  He drove the team down for the game-tying score (though it was with Hill in at QB) and then for the eventually game-winning boot from Lutz. The Saints sky-high hopes are still alive and despite the sometimes-shaky play of Brees, he's a huge reason why. 

Around The NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (back) ruled out on 'MNF'

Chargers receiver ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ missed the remainder of Monday night's game against the Saints after exiting in the first half with a back injury.
news

NFL announces players, other Tier 1, Tier 2 individuals will undergo PCR testing on game day

The NFL informed teams via memo on Monday night that beginning in this upcoming Week 6 that all players, along with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, will undergo PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 on game days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Week 5 inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich dismisses talk of switch to Jacoby Brissett: Philip Rivers is our QB

Philip Rivers had a rough outing Sunday in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says now is not the time to consider a change at quarterback.
news

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson: 'We've taken this thing extremely serious'

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said Monday that the franchise has been transparent with the NFL and that he's unaware of when the league and NFLPA's investigation would conclude or when the team would be made aware of the findings. 
news

Falcons owner Blank explains firings of Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff: 'It's called lack of winning'

The firings of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff came down to one constant from 2017-2020: disappointment. Falcons owner Arthur Blank was blunt with reporters on Monday following his decision to terminate the employment of both his general manager and head coach. 
news

Tom Brady congratulates LeBron James with photoshopped image from Bears game

Tom Brady is no stranger to social media, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined the meme fun from his gaffe from last Thursday's loss with a special shoutout to Lakers star LeBron James.
news

Adam Gase says he's 'toyed' with idea of giving up play-calling as Jets remain winless

Jets coach Adam Gase said that he's toyed with the idea of of giving up play-calling duties in order to manage games better.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott still 'our future'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s gruesome injury Sunday afternoon launched questions about his future in Dallas. Despite the uncertain nature of Prescott's injury, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says the team's feelings about Dak as its franchise QB haven't changed.  
news

NFL owners meeting virtually Tuesday, prefer to avoid Week 18 scenario

The NFL's owners are meeting virtually Tuesday and chief on their agenda is the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Judy Battista reports there is a strong preference among ownership to not add a Week 18 in order to keep the playoffs and Super Bowl on schedule.
news

Ron Rivera reiterates Washington will start Kyle Allen if he's healthy enough to play

Alex Smith's incredible comeback story reached a new high Sunday when he entered Washington's game in place of ﻿Kyle Allen﻿, but he might soon return to the sideline. Ron Rivera said Allen will remain the team's starting quarterback if he's healthy enough to play.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL