What we learned in Saints' victory over Chargers

1) Shortly ahead of halftime arriving, ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and the Saints awoke from their slumber. A dormant offense and a rookie-ravaged defense had fallen behind by 17 points and offered no counter. Then Brees bounded into action and executed a two-minute drill that showcased the poise and efficiency that have been hallmarks of his Hall of Fame career. There was another second-half lull and then another rally into overtime and to victory. These are not the Saints we expected, but Brees' moxie, a little bit of ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ tomfoolery, a perfect ﻿Wil Lutz﻿, just enough ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and a huge tackle from ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ equated to a much-needed triumph. Brees is now 4-0 against his former team and produced his 51st game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime. His night saw 325 yards passing, two total scores and a mercurial performance opposite of the consistency we've grown to expect. As Brees seemingly must provide affirmation that he's still got in on a weekly basis, Monday showed each side of the Brees coin. He was hot and cold, thankfully for the Saints leaving most of the latter in the first half. Brees put on a clinic of a two-minute drill to cut the score to 20-10 at the half, weaving his Saints 51 yards in 1:45, completing five of his seven passes and sneaking in for a one-yard score. He drove the team down for the game-tying score (though it was with Hill in at QB) and then for the eventually game-winning boot from Lutz. The Saints sky-high hopes are still alive and despite the sometimes-shaky play of Brees, he's a huge reason why.