Chargers WR Keenan Allen (back) questionable to return on 'MNF'

After registering the first points of the evening, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen exited in the first half of Monday night's game against the Saints with a back injury.

The team announced the veteran wideout is questionable to return. Allen was seen on the broadcast being tended to by the team's training staff.

NFL Network's James Palmer later reported that Allen was sitting alone on the bench with no trainers or anyone tending to him. He added that Allen continued to stretch out on his own before a trainer came over to assist him.