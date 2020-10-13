NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (back) questionable to return on 'MNF'

Published: Oct 12, 2020 at 09:06 PM
Around the NFL Staff

After registering the first points of the evening, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen exited in the first half of Monday night's game against the Saints with a back injury.

The team announced the veteran wideout is questionable to return. Allen was seen on the broadcast being tended to by the team's training staff.

NFL Network's James Palmer later reported that Allen was sitting alone on the bench with no trainers or anyone tending to him. He added that Allen continued to stretch out on his own before a trainer came over to assist him.

Prior to exiting, Allen caught both of his targets for 29 yards, including a superb 17-yard reception in the end zone to give L.A. an early lead.

