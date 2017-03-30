What we learned: Garrett cements top-prospect status at pro day

Published: Mar 30, 2017 at 09:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Myles Garrett neither sought nor needed validation for his status as the 2017 NFL Draft's top prospect on Thursday at Texas A&M's pro day, but he participated more than expected in the event, anyway. And he came out of the workout as he came in.

"If he's not the first pick of the draft, folks, I really don't know who is," said NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock, who attended the pro day.

Garrett ran official 40-yard dashes of 4.57 and 4.62, per NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, which underscored his competitiveness for the NFL scouts in attendance. The excellent 4.64 time he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, at 272 pounds, was enough of a mic-dropper that he certainly didn't need to retest in that event. Call it confidence, call it showing off, call it pure determination -- whatever the case, the draft's most highly regarded prospect sank deeper roots into that perception Thursday.

A few other key points of interest at Texas A&M's pro day:

2. Hall-Smith comp. In playing opposite Garrett as Texas A&M's "other" defensive end, Daeshon Hall played in college football's longest shadow for pass rushers. He's emerging from it in the weeks before the draft. "I don't think he gets enough credit. He's about 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. He reminds me of Preston Smith from Mississippi State who was the second-round pick of the Redskins a couple of years ago," Mayock said. "This is a big base end, sets a physical edge in the run game and I really like him."

3. Broad appeal. Garrett did take one tiny step backward Thursday from his combine testing -- by just two inches, to be exact. He broad jumped 10-6 after testing at 10-8 in Indianapolis. So why was good enough (tied for second among combine DLs) at the combine not good enough for Garrett at the pro day? "That's not satisfactory to me," he told Mayock. At least the Houston Texans liked it enough to tweet video of the effort.

4. Evans makes his mark. Aggies S Justin Evans, A&M's second-best defender behind Garrett last year, needed a strong showing after being limited at the combine. He ran 40 times of 4.57 and 4.64, per Brandt, with a 41.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-9 broad jump. That vertical would have placed him third among safeties at the combine. Evans tested in the bench press only in Indianapolis.

5. Speedy, indeed. WR Speedy Noil lived up to his name with 4.45 and 4.47 official clockings in the 40. Noil is a gifted athlete but his lack of production and history of suspensions in the TAMU program will weigh in his evaluation from NFL clubs. ... WR Josh Reynolds ran 4.57 and 4.54, but dropped a few passes in positional work, per Brandt.

6. Don't sleep on him. A scout described OL Jermaine Eluemunor's workout as exceptional, and Mayock sees a lot of potential in the inexperienced guard prospect, as well. He started just one season at TAMU, but offers plenty of size at 6-foot-4, 334 pounds. "I think he has traits to be a starting guard in the NFL and I think some teams are starting to realize that," Mayock said.

Here are some things we learned from other pro-day workouts on Thursday:

Louisville: Steelers, Browns meet with Fields

Big draw:DE Devonte' Fields
Don't forget:S Josh Harvey-Clemons
The skinny:Scouts reportedly clocked Fields in the 40-yard dash at 4.68 and 4.73, unofficially, which would represent a small improvement from his 4.72 time from the combine. He spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns after the workout, according to Scout.com. ... Harvey-Clemons reportedly clocked an unofficial 40-yard dash in the 4.6-range, impressive for a prospect of his size (6-foot-4, 217-pounds). He was not able to run the 40 at the combine. ... TE Cole Hikutini, who bench pressed only at the combine due to injury, was clocked by one scout at 4.78 and 4.81 in the 40-yard dash, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. He also recorded a 10-foot broad jump, per the school.

Boise State: NFC South teams schedule Vallejo

Big draw:RB Jeremy McNichols
Don't forget:LB Tanner Vallejo
Attendance:Colts coach Chuck Pagano attended the Boise State workout, among representatives from a reported 26 NFL clubs.
The skinny:McNichols, the Broncos' top prospect, underwent shoulder surgery following the combine and therefore wasn't able to workout on pro day. "(Getting healthy) is more important than working out right now," he said, according the Idaho Press-Tribune. ... Vallejo said he's set up private workouts with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, per the Press-Tribune.

Also in action Thursday: Ball State, California (Pa.), Chattanooga, The Citadel, Dartmouth, Georgia Southern, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston State, Western Illinois, Yale.

On deck for Friday:Indiana, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Texas Tech, West Virginia.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE