What we learned: Garrett cements top-prospect status at pro day

Big draw:DE Devonte' Fields

Don't forget:S Josh Harvey-Clemons

The skinny:Scouts reportedly clocked Fields in the 40-yard dash at 4.68 and 4.73, unofficially, which would represent a small improvement from his 4.72 time from the combine. He spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns after the workout, according to Scout.com. ... Harvey-Clemons reportedly clocked an unofficial 40-yard dash in the 4.6-range, impressive for a prospect of his size (6-foot-4, 217-pounds). He was not able to run the 40 at the combine. ... TE Cole Hikutini, who bench pressed only at the combine due to injury, was clocked by one scout at 4.78 and 4.81 in the 40-yard dash, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. He also recorded a 10-foot broad jump, per the school.