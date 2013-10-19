What we learned from Week 8 in the Big 12

Published: Oct 19, 2013 at 11:37 AM

Here are some observations from the Big 12 action on Saturday:

1. Josh Stewart brings the beauty in an ugly game

With eight turnovers and utterly incompetent quarterback play from both teams, the TCU-Oklahoma State was basically unwatchable, unless you're a fan of train wrecks. Fortunately, Cowboys wide receiver Josh Stewart was there to inject a bit of energy into the game.

Stewart caught 10 passes for 141 yards and scored on a 95-yard punt return to keep OSU in the thick of the Big 12 title race with the 24-10 win. A non-factor on offense for much of the season because of inconsistent quarterback play, Stewart (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) showed great hands, leaping ability and concentration to snag the ball and good movement in the open field after establishing possession.

Of course, the contrarian would point out TCU's refusal to have All-America cornerback Jason Verrett shadow Stewart all over the field also played a role in his big day. Instead, OSU did a great job of moving Stewart all over the formation to deny Verrett the chance to lock him down.

With signal-callers J.W. Walsh and Clint Chelf regressing from last season, Stewart will have to be special for OSU to stay in the mix for its second conference championship in three seasons.

2. TCU's defense keeps putting in work

Speaking of special, the Horned Frogs have been just that, on one side of the ball anyway.

Oklahoma State was in the red zone seven times and came away with only 17 points.

Verrett has been as good as advertised, and while the team's other star, defensive end Devonte Fields is out for the season, there are a whole host of other contributors stepping up. Safety Elisha Olabode had seven tackles, an interception and forced a fumble against the Cowboys, while defensive end James McFarland had two sacks.

Unfortunately, the TCU offense and special teams remain so horrid that a bowl game now seems out of the realm of possibility.

3. Jace Amaro is right there with the nation's best tight ends

Don't tell Air Raid innovator Mike Leach, but a tight end leads Texas Tech in receptions and receiving yards. Jace Amaro came up huge again in a comeback win at West Virginia, as the Red Raiders remain undefeated.

Amaro is anything but a prototypical inline player, but still has to be regarded alongside Eric Ebron of North Carolina and Austin Seferian-Jenkins of Washington as the best tight end in college football this season because of his unreal production (56 receptions for 742 yards and three touchdowns in five-and-a-half games).

4. James Sims throws another scare into a Big 12 power

A favorite Internet meme a couple years back was 'Nick Foles in a losing effort,' when the then-Arizona quarterback would put up ridiculous statistics in defeat. It might not be as noteworthy, but Kansas running back James Sims continues to make Big 12 opponents work for their wins.

Sims rushed for a game-high 129 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, helping spot the Jayhawks a 13-0 lead over Oklahoma before reality set in and the Sooners pulled away for a 34-19 victory.

Sims (6-0, 200) isn't a flashy runner, but always plays hard, gets what he can against seven- and eight-man boxes and can move the pile. If he ends up in the right situation, Sims is more than capable of carving out a fine professional career.

5. Charles Tapper steps up for Oklahoma

After getting pushed around by Texas last week, the Sooners defense settled in to life without outside linebacker Corey Nelson and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. And while Sims showed some of those vulnerabilities are not yet resolved, defensive end Charles Tapper did his part.

Tapper had six tackles with three tackles for loss (two sacks), overwhelming the KU offensive line. Tapper will need to keep delivering that level of dominance to handle the likes of Texas Tech and Baylor.

6. Baylor cruises again

They did it again. Baylor put up 37 points in the first half against Iowa State, continuing to live up to the billing as America's top offense.

The usual cast of characters -- quarterback Bryce Petty, running back Lache Seastrunk and wide receivers Antwan Goodley and Tevin Reese -- put up their usual outrageous statistics before taking a seat in the third quarter.

With the rise of package plays and spread-offense concepts in the NFL, don't be surprised if coaches flock to Waco, Texas this offseason to consult with head coach Art Briles and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, who should receive plenty of consideration for head coaching jobs.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.