What we learned from Week 8 in the ACC

FSU's best players came through on offense and defense in the Seminoles' rout of Clemson. Redshirt freshman QB Jameis Winston threw for a career-high 444 yards and three TDs and also rushed for a score in a 51-14 thrashing of the Tigers. The defensive star was senior CB Lamarcus Joyner, who forced two fumbles in the first quarter and had an interception in the second quarter. His first forced fumble came on the first play from scrimmage of the game, and FSU turned it into a TD. His second forced fumble came late in the first quarter; it was picked up by DE Mario Edwards Jr., who rumbled 37 yards for a TD and a 17-0 lead. The pick came in the second quarter at FSU's 7; the Seminoles turned that into a field goal and a 27-7 halftime lead. Joyner lacks ideal height (he's just 5-foot-8), but he has every other needed trait to be a longtime NFL corner, which he showed Saturday night. Florida State also got a big game from junior WR Rashad Greene, one of the more underrated offensive players in the nation. He had eight catches for 146 yards and two TDs, and generally toyed with Clemson's overmatched corners.