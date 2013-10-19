What we learned from Week 8 in the ACC

Here are some observations from the games in the ACC on Saturday:
1. Star players come through for FSU
FSU's best players came through on offense and defense in the Seminoles' rout of Clemson. Redshirt freshman QB Jameis Winston threw for a career-high 444 yards and three TDs and also rushed for a score in a 51-14 thrashing of the Tigers. The defensive star was senior CB Lamarcus Joyner, who forced two fumbles in the first quarter and had an interception in the second quarter. His first forced fumble came on the first play from scrimmage of the game, and FSU turned it into a TD. His second forced fumble came late in the first quarter; it was picked up by DE Mario Edwards Jr., who rumbled 37 yards for a TD and a 17-0 lead. The pick came in the second quarter at FSU's 7; the Seminoles turned that into a field goal and a 27-7 halftime lead. Joyner lacks ideal height (he's just 5-foot-8), but he has every other needed trait to be a longtime NFL corner, which he showed Saturday night. Florida State also got a big game from junior WR Rashad Greene, one of the more underrated offensive players in the nation. He had eight catches for 146 yards and two TDs, and generally toyed with Clemson's overmatched corners.
2. Tech's defense pitches shutout
Georgia Tech snapped a three-game losing streak in a big way: a 56-0 rout of Syracuse. Tech's defense, which has been inconsistent this season, allowed just 208 total yards. Georgia Tech senior FS Jemea Thomas (5-foot-10, 208 pounds), a potential third-day draft pick, had a team-high seven tackles; he also had a sack and a forced fumble. The Yellow Jackets ran for 394 yards and had four players rush for at least 50 yards and 10 rush for at least 10 yards. Tech had zero pass completions in the first half and finished with three, for 88 yards and one TD.
3. Big game for Campanaro as Wake rolls
Michael Campanaro (5-11, 190), who continues to solidify his status as a third-day draft pick, had 11 receptions for 122 yards and a TD as Wake Forest routed Maryland 34-10. It got worse for Maryland: The Terps lost starting WRs Stefon Diggs and Deon Long to broken legs. Long was injured in the second quarter, Diggs in the fourth. Campanaro also threw a TD pass. He now has a school-record 217 receptions; longtime NFL TE Desmond Clark had held the record with 216.
4. Duke rallies for win
Duke got its fifth win by rallying from a 22-0 first-half deficit and whipping Virginia 35-22. Duke junior WR Jamison Crowder had nine receptions for 113 yards and a TD, and junior TE Braxton Deaver had three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Virginia coach Mike London already was on the hot seat, and this loss may have sealed his fate.
