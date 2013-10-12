What we learned from Week 7 in the SEC

The two-quarterback system now in use at Mississippi State worked just well enough for a 21-20 win over visiting Bowling Green on Saturday, but the case for Dak Prescott, who entered the season as the backup to experienced senior Tyler Russell, continues to strengthen. Both passed well, combining for 19 completions on 25 attempts, but Prescott added 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries. It's beginning to look as if an offense that has struggled to find its identity this season is finding one with the dual threat Prescott provides.