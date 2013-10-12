What we learned from Week 7 in the Big 12

Expect this edict to be violated several times between now and Dec. 7, but there is no frontrunner in the Big 12 until the conference championship is claimed. Texas has talent but has shown its limitations. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State each run hot and cold from week to week. Baylor has a prolific offense and opportunistic defense, but its front seven got busted up by Kansas State. TCU has an elite defense, propping up an offense for which mediocrity would be an improvement. Texas Tech is the first team to become bowl eligible but has shown a tendency to play down to its competition these last two weeks.