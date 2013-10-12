What we learned from Week 7 in the Big 12

Published: Oct 12, 2013 at 02:04 PM
Johnathan Gray-TOS-131012.jpg

Here are some observations from the Big 12 action on Saturday:

1. The Big 12 remains wide open

Expect this edict to be violated several times between now and Dec. 7, but there is no frontrunner in the Big 12 until the conference championship is claimed. Texas has talent but has shown its limitations. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State each run hot and cold from week to week. Baylor has a prolific offense and opportunistic defense, but its front seven got busted up by Kansas State. TCU has an elite defense, propping up an offense for which mediocrity would be an improvement. Texas Tech is the first team to become bowl eligible but has shown a tendency to play down to its competition these last two weeks.

2. Texas climbs back into relevance

Now this was the Texas everyone, including head coach Mack Brown, expected to see coming into this season, a team capable of competing for a BCS title. That goal went out the window with early embarrassing non-conference losses, but the Big 12 title is now legitimately in play after the Longhorns thumped Oklahoma, 36-20, on Saturday.

All that touted Longhorn talent finally stepped up to knock off the rival Sooners and spare their senior class and Brown an ignominious end. Defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat had two sacks, and slot corner Quandre Diggs had six tackles and a sack. Wide receiver Mike Davis ended a controversial week by catching a 38-yard touchdown. The offensive line paved the way for 255 rushing yards, with 123 from sophomore Johnathan Gray.

Right now, Baylor looks to be the class of the Big 12, but UT is right there with them. Sitting atop the standings undefeated is somewhere UT hasn't been since 2009, so it has been a long time coming.

3. Oklahoma's offensive game plan was atrocious

Texas literally could not stop running quarterbacks when it played BYU, Ole Miss and Kansas State, allowing 364 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. So what does OU do with mobile quarterbacks Blake Bell and Trevor Knight at its disposal?

Three quarterback runs, none in the first half. That is coaching malpractice.

And that's not even taking into account the chronic misuse of Trey Millard (seven carries for 32 yards, one reception for 29 yards), wasting away at fullback when he could be a dynamic tight end.

4. Dominique Alexander steps in for Sooners

There weren't many positive takeaways for OU, but the play of freshman linebacker Dominique Alexander was certainly a bright spot. Making his first career start in place of the injured Corey Nelson, Alexander finished with 19 tackles including one tackle for loss, the most for a Sooners defender in five seasons.

A mere three-star recruit, Alexander's development will be crucial for OU given how well Nelson had been playing.

5. Texas Tech keeps rolling along

The Red Raiders held off pesky Iowa State, 42-35, doing so without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee). Tight end Jace Amaro and wide receiver Eric Ward did their usual damage –- combining for 204 receiving yards and one touchdown –- with freshman Davis Webb throwing them the ball in place of Mayfield. Defensive end Kerry Hyder had a team-high nine tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss.

But the biggest development was a rushing attack that saw DeAndre Washington, Sadale Foster and Kenny Williams each break free for 80 or more yards and a score. That threat of balance will be valuable once Texas Tech plays the better teams in the Big 12.

6. TCU's defense continues to give the Horned Frogs a chance

The Horned Frogs turned the ball over five times against Kansas, including an interception that was returned 32 yards for a score, but the TCU defense held strong. The Jayhawks had possessions that started at the TCU 25-, 34-, 27- and 37-yard line and came away with just 10 points.

That proved to be the difference in the 27-17 win, TCU's first in conference play at home since joining the Big 12 last season.

Cornerback Jason Verrett came away with his first interception of the season, and junior linebacker Paul Dawson erupted for 17 tackles with three tackles for loss (one-half sack) and one pass breakup.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More