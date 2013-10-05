What we learned from Week 6 in the SEC

The Georgia running back tandem of Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall, nicknamed "Gurshall," has been beset by injuries in consecutive weeks. Marshall exited Georgia's game with Tennessee in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He was starting in place of Gurley, who sprained an ankle last week against LSU. Gurley traveled with the team, but was not even well enough to warm up before the game. With Gurley and Marshall out, two of the nation's most talented sophomore rushers are sidelined.