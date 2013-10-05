What we learned from Week 6 in the ACC

Ball State senior QB Keith Wenning threw for 300 yards for the sixth time this season as the Cardinals (5-1) blasted host Virginia 48-27. Wenning was 23 of 41 for 346 yards and two TDs, and had two wide receivers, sophomore Jordan Williams (nine receptions, 159 yards, a TD) and junior Willie Snead (six receptions, 104 yards, a TD), reach the 100-yard plateau on a solid Virginia secondary. Wenning (6-3, 220) has a strong arm and is moving himself into third-day draft status with his performance this season. He has thrown for 1,996 yards and 11 TDs, and is completing 62.7 percent of his passes. Virginia dropped to 2-3, and coach Mike London's job status is tenuous, to be sure. The Cavs had four turnovers and committed 13 penalties. Ball State had zero turnovers and just one penalty.