What we learned from Week 5 in the Big Ten

Illinois senior QB Nathan Scheelhaase threw four TD passes last season and 13 in 2011. He already has 12 this season through four games after tossing five in the Illini's 50-14 thrashing of Miami (Ohio). All five came in the first half, which ended with Illinois leading 36-0. Scheelhaase finished 19 of 24 for 278 yards, and he also threw a pick, his third of the season. Thing is, in the one game this season against a legitimate foe (Week 3 vs. Washington), Scheelhaase was 10 of 26 for 191 yards, a TD and a pick. Saturday's game was the last non-conference contest for the Illini. The opposing defenses will be closer in quality to Washington's than to Miami's, and Scheelhaase is going to have to raise his game if he wants to be a third-day draft pick.