What we learned from Week 5 in the ACC

Pitt senior QB Tom Savage was under siege and was sacked seven times by an aggressive Virginia defense. As is his wont when pressured, Savage threw a lot of bad passes. But he connected with freshman Tyler Boyd and senior Devin Street often enough to lift the Panthers past the Cavaliers 14-3. Savage was 13-of-31 for 191 yards and threw two picks. But Boyd had seven receptions for 111 yards, and Street had four catches for 58 yards and a TD, and that was enough, thanks to a sterling defensive effort by Pitt, which had been shredded in two of its first three games. Savage deserves credit for standing in and taking a beating. He was removed late in the fourth quarter, and reports are that he was suffering concussion-like symptoms. Boyd has three consecutive 100-yard games and is making a strong case that he is the best true freshman receiver in the nation.