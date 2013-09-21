What we learned from Week 4 in the ACC

North Carolina's offense was supposed to allow the Tar Heels to compete for the Coastal Division crown. Well, in two games against foes with a pulse, that offense hasn't done much. The Heels scored 20 points in the first half Saturday at Georgia Tech, but were held scoreless in the second half and lost 28-20. Senior QB Bryn Renner was just 14 of 29, for 218 yards, two TDs and a pick. Junior TE Eric Ebron had a huge first half (five catches for 95 yards and a TD) but disappeared in the second (one catch, for 13 yards). Sophomore WR Quinshad Davis -- you know, the guy coach Larry Fedora said could have a 100-catch season -- had two catches and now has only eight on the season. Renner has been knocked for his lack of production against high-level defenses, but no one is going to confuse Tech with a high-level defense. Renner does seem to struggle against defenses that have good athletes, especially ones that can get in his face. For UNC to challenge for the division, the offense is going to have to carry the defense. Can that happen? Tech ran 83 plays Saturday, to 53 for UNC's fast-paced attack.