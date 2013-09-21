What we learned from Week 4 in the AAC

With Arkansas' defense focused on making sure Rutgers WR Brandon Coleman didn't make any big plays, the Hogs forgot about sophomore WR Leonte Carroo (five catches, 80 yards, two TDs) and junior TE Tyler Kroft (six receptions, 133 yards, one TD); Kroft had eight career catches going into the game. Carroo's TD catches came in the fourth quarter and helped Rutgers rally from a 24-7 deficit to win 28-24. Coleman (6-6, 220), one of the best junior receivers in the nation, had one catch for 25 yards. True freshman WR Janarion Grant also made an impact; he didn't have a reception, but he did return a punt for a touchdown. Earlier this season, he returned a kickoff for a TD at Fresno State on the first touch of his college career. Grant is on the small side (5-11, 170), but he is extremely quick and obviously is a weapon as a return man.