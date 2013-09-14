What we learned from Week 3 in the Big 12

The decision to replace Texas defensive coordinator Manny Diaz with Greg Robinson didn't work. The Longhorns survived an initial onslaught of two touchdowns in the first 6:34 to keep Mississippi off the scoreboard until the end of the second quarter. However, the Rebels made adjustments coming out of the locker room and Robinson didn't, leading to a 28-point barrage and 44-23 final score that should effectively end head coach Mack Brown's time in Austin.