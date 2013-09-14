What we learned from Week 3 in the AAC

Published: Sep 14, 2013 at 01:46 PM

Here are our takeaways from Saturday's action in the American Athletic Conference:

1. So-so day for top Heisman contender

Louisville's schedule is such that a 12-0 record is not going to be overly impressive, and that hurts quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's Heisman "campaign."

The Cardinals played their toughest non-conference road game Saturday and came away with a 27-13 victory over Kentucky. Neither Bridgewater nor Louisville was overly impressive in the win over the SEC's worst team.

Bridgewater threw for 250 yards and a touchdown, but completed only 57 percent of his passes -- a far cry from the 76.7 percent rate he had coming in. Afterward, Bridgewater admitted to reporters, "I just wasn't as accurate as always." Louisville finished with 492 total yards, but scored eight fewer points than Western Kentucky did when it beat the Wildcats in the season opener.

Bridgewater faced a better-than-expected pass rush and looked flustered at times. At other times, though, he showed off his arm strength and also his improvisational skills, one time basically throwing a sidearm pass that was completed.

"Overall, I'm very pleased," coach Charlie Strong said in a post-game news conference. "We could have played better, but you get a victory like this, you're on the road, you're very happy."

For Bridgewater and Louisville, though, this season is as much about style points as wins.

2. One-man show for Rutgers

Walk-on RB Paul James basically was Rutgers' entire offense in a 28-10 win over overmatched Eastern Michigan. James ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns; Rutgers finished with just 274 yards of offense. It was James' third consecutive 100-yard game.

Star WR Brandon Coleman -- one of the best in the nation at his position -- had only one reception for 15 yards as Rutgers attempted just 13 passes.

3. Brutal beginning

USF dropped to 0-3 under new coach Willie Taggart, falling 28-10 to visiting Florida Atlantic, and the Bulls appear to be in real danger of going 0-12. USF has scored only 37 points in its three games. The Bulls were supposed to have a good defense, but that unit has struggled at times because of the offensive ineptitude. FAU managed just 228 total yards Saturday, and one of its TDs came on a fumble return. Big things were expected from USF sophomore DE Aaron Lynch (6-6, 244), a transfer from Notre Dame who outplayed Stephon Tuitt when both were freshmen in 2011. But Lynch has been quiet all season; he had two tackles against FAU, which gives him seven tackles on the season. Lynch is considered a good pass rusher, but he has just one quarterback hurry this season, and that came last week against Michigan State. The Bulls did get a sack from senior DE Ryne Giddins on Saturday, which gives them two this season. And this from a defense that Lynch had nicknamed "The Green Plague."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW