What we learned from Week 3 in the AAC

USF dropped to 0-3 under new coach Willie Taggart, falling 28-10 to visiting Florida Atlantic, and the Bulls appear to be in real danger of going 0-12. USF has scored only 37 points in its three games. The Bulls were supposed to have a good defense, but that unit has struggled at times because of the offensive ineptitude. FAU managed just 228 total yards Saturday, and one of its TDs came on a fumble return. Big things were expected from USF sophomore DE Aaron Lynch (6-6, 244), a transfer from Notre Dame who outplayed Stephon Tuitt when both were freshmen in 2011. But Lynch has been quiet all season; he had two tackles against FAU, which gives him seven tackles on the season. Lynch is considered a good pass rusher, but he has just one quarterback hurry this season, and that came last week against Michigan State. The Bulls did get a sack from senior DE Ryne Giddins on Saturday, which gives them two this season. And this from a defense that Lynch had nicknamed "The Green Plague."