What we learned from Week 2 in the Big 12

But that won't work against Oklahoma State and Baylor, which have explosive offenses directed by young quarterbacks that will only get better as the season goes along. Knight clearly trusts his legs (seven carries for 49 yards), but does not understand the nuances of defenses and made two careless throws that were intercepted. Knight or backup Blake Bell, who came into the game but attempted only one pass and ran twice, needs to be at least competent for OU to contend for the conference championship.