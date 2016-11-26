What we learned from Week 13 in college football

Patrick had been the Utes' most reliable pass-catcher coming into the game, but he failed to come down with a few passes that could've sparked the team's dormant offense. Although each of his drops would be considered difficult grabs for some receivers, premier pass-catchers find a way to make extraordinary plays in critical moments. Patrick didn't deliver the goods on several 50-50 plays and scouts will question his ability to thrive as a WR1 with a few missed opportunities in a big game. -- Bucky Brooks