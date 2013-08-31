What we learned from Week 1 in the SEC

We certainly learned that the new "targeting" rule will be a controversial one. Texas A&M cornerback Deshazor Everett was assessed a 15-yard personal foul for "targeting" a defenseless player with a hit above the shoulders. The new penalty for that? If it occurs in the second half as Everett's hit did, the rule calls for ejection from the game plus a one-half suspension for the team's following game. That means Everett will have to wait for the second half of next week's game against Sam Houston State, just as he did against Rice while serving an unrelated first-half suspension. Perhaps he can use the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band as an alarm clock.