What we learned from Tuesday's bowl games

Published: Dec 29, 2015 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
jared-goff-151229-top.jpg

Quarterback Jared Goff isn't quite ready to announce whether he's calling it a career at Cal, but he definitely knows how to call it a season.

The junior passed for 467 yards and tied a career high with six touchdown passes in a 55-36 win over Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Tuesday, but stopped short of saying whether he will apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draft.

He thanked Cal fans for their support over the course of his career, and hugged teammates on the sideline in the game's closing minutes. But when asked about his future, Goff deferred for more time.

"I'm going to sit down with my parents, discuss it and decide," Goff said, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "I should know soon."

With 96 career touchdown passes, including 43 this season, suffice it to say the rest of the Pac-12 would be glad to see him depart.

Here are a few other things we learned in college football Tuesday:

2. Running wild. No quarterbacks? No problem. Baylor ran for (gulp) 645 yards against North Carolina to win the Russell Athletic Bowl, 49-38. The UNC defense, under new coordinator Gene Chizik, was vastly improved in the regular season from 2014, when it was among the worst in the nation. Count Tuesday, however, as a major step backward for Chizik and the Tar Heels.

3. Fournette imposes his will. LSU sophomore running back Leonard Fournette accounted for five touchdowns in a Texas Bowl rout of Texas Tech. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes that this performance set Fournette up to enter the 2016 season as college football's most talked about prospect.

4. Chip off the old block. Cal junior linebacker Hardy Nickerson, the son of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, made a game-high 11 tackles for the Golden Bears.

5. Distractions hit Clemson. So much for a distraction-free run-up to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Just two days before the Orange Bowl showdown against Oklahoma, Clemson reportedly sent three players home for violating team rules. Among those three players was receiver Deon Cain, who is second on the team in receiving with 582 yards. Also reportedly sent home were kicker Ammon Lakip and tight end Jay Jay McCullough.

» Predictions for top 10 college football bowl games

Prospects to watch in Wednesday's bowl games:

Birmingham Bowl

*Auburn vs. Memphis (Noon ET, ESPN) *

Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:The Memphis junior could be playing in his final college game, on the strength of a spectacular season that vaulted him among the top prospects in the country at his position. A 300-yard game against Auburn would be Lynch's ninth of the year.

Belk Bowl

Mississippi State vs. N.C. State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State: The most prolific passer in Bulldogs history caps his college career against a solid Wolfpack pass defense that ranked 20th in the country. Prescott poses a serious rushing threat as well, though he hasn't had a big game on the ground since gashing Kentucky (13-117-3) on Oct. 24.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, N.C. State:Though Brissett isn't considered an elite prospect, the former Florida Gator put himself on the scouting radar with a strong senior season. He's thrown 19 touchdown passes and only four interceptions, and all the size (6-4, 235 pounds) that NFL clubs look for.

Music City Bowl

Texas A&M vs. Louisville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sheldon Rankins, DL, Louisville:Several Cardinals have a chance to be drafted, but Rankins figures to be first among them. The senior defensive tackle (6-2, 305) has 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. He's been especially active late in the year with at least one tackle for loss in four consecutive games.

Germaine Ifedi, OL, Texas A&M:Ifedi is the next in a string of Aggies offensive tackles that should be drafted. The three that preceded him -- Luke Joeckel, Jake Matthews and Cedric Ogbuehi -- all were picked in the first round. Ifedi, a former guard, doesn't have the athleticism of those predecessors, but his physical style of play will be a challenge for the Louisville defensive front.

Holiday Bowl

USC vs. Wisconsin (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Su'a Cravens, LB, USC:The Trojans' junior announced earlier this month that he intends to enter the 2016 NFL Draft as an underclassman. Cravens' ability to play in coverage makes him a three-down player not only for USC, but perhaps at the next level as well.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.