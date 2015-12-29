What we learned from Tuesday's bowl games

Germaine Ifedi, OL, Texas A&M:Ifedi is the next in a string of Aggies offensive tackles that should be drafted. The three that preceded him -- Luke Joeckel, Jake Matthews and Cedric Ogbuehi -- all were picked in the first round. Ifedi, a former guard, doesn't have the athleticism of those predecessors, but his physical style of play will be a challenge for the Louisville defensive front.