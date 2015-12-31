What we learned from the New Year's Eve bowl games

Why? Because the senior got zero help from his running game (26 carries, 29 yards), and his pass protection (four sacks) wasn't much better. Cook completed 19 of 39 passes for 210 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The closest he came to flashing effectiveness came near the end of the first half, when he led MSU to the Alabama 12 before throwing an interception on the Alabama goal line. But given the pressure Alabama was able to put on Cook without having to blitz, and the MSU running game's inability to keep Cook out of third-and-long situations, Cook's draft stock shouldn't be adversely affected by the performance.