What we learned from the College Football Playoff pairings

6. Quarterbackville. The playoff field will bring together four quarterbacks who are talented and dynamic, yet different in their own ways. Consider Watson the undisputed king of this quarterback hill. As a Heisman Trophy finalist last year and for other reasons mentioned above, he's unquestionably more capable of putting an offense on his back and carrying a team in a playoff setting than any of the other three. J.T. Barrett brings an experience and leadership factor to OSU's offense that can't be easily measured, but is readily apparent in the biggest moments of the Buckeyes' biggest games. He doesn't always light up the scoreboard, but the stage definitely won't be too big for him. Washington's Jake Browning is one of the nation's most improved passers, and has the arm strength to fit throws into small windows. He also has a spectacularly talented target in WR John Ross III. Finally, Alabama's Jalen Hurts is the youngest and most mistake-prone of the four, but he has the poise of a senior and adds a rushing threat that the Crimson Tide typically doesn't have at the position.