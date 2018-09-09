What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 games

Two weather delays -- including one that took place while a local writer tweeted a photo of sunshine at the stadium -- made this game, which kicked off at 1 p.m. local time, end after 8 p.m. It outlasted the late afternoon games and, to its credit, was entertaining throughout. But there were weird elements: the uncertainty of delays, extended delays and delays with indefinite endings; Halftime was essentially a TV timeout, because the first delay came with 1:11 left in the second quarter; An impatient child ran on the field and was chased off by security because of lightning danger; And finally, the camera personnel didn't have time to get to their stations throughout the stadium after the second delay, so we spent about 10 minutes of real time watching football from odd angles, including an extremely zoomed-out shot of a pass attempt in the end zone. All in all, we won't forget how 2018 started for Miami and Tennessee.