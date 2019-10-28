What we learned from Steelers' victory over Dolphins

Perhaps the Miami defense is a cure-all for all offenses, including Pittsburgh's. Perhaps the return of Roosevelt Nix solved all of the Steelers' woes in the ground game. Regardless of what caused the renegade resurgence, Pittsburgh will need more of it as it faces tougher competition and looks to get back into the AFC wild-card race. That, and better injury luck. Ramon Foster, Benny Snell, Maurkice Pouncey and Conner all left Monday's contest with ailments at one point, with the latter's potential shoulder injury the most distressing.