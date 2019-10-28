Steelers RB James Conner suffers shoulder injury

James Conner's season-best night on the ground ended in the locker room.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back left their 27-14 win over the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury suffered late in the fourth quarter.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game that Conner suffered an AC joint injury and will be evaluated on Tuesday. Conner was seen leaving Pittsburgh's locker room with his right arm in a sling and did not address reporters, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported from Heinz Field.

Conner's exit was an unfortunate conclusion to what was an otherwise sterling evening for the third-year back. Conner rushed for 145 yards (one short of his career high) and a score on 23 carries (6.3 YPC) in his first 100-yard day or night on the ground this season and his first since Week 9 of 2018.

The return of fullback Roosevelt Nix to the lineup surely helped pave holes for Conner through the Miami front seven, but Pittsburgh might not have the running back available to run past those blocks by next Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Making matters worse, Pittsburgh also lost backup back Benny Snell to a knee injury -- the rookie played only 10 snaps -- and entered the game without Jaylen Samuels, who was inactive with a knee injury. If none of those ball-carriers are healthy by next Sunday, then Trey Edmunds would be forced to carry the load.

Pittsburgh should have more information on Conner's injury on Tuesday.