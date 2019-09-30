What we learned from Steelers' victory over Bengals

Entering the night averaging just 32.3 rush YPG, Conner enjoyed his best night of the short season, racking up 125 total yards and reaching the end zone in the second quarter on a pseudo-pop pass to give Pittsburgh's first and lasting lead. Samuels, a tight end in college and a Steelers running back, played another position on Monday: quarterback (kind of)! Out of the Wildcat, the second-year back became the first non-QB with at least three completed passes in a game since Terrelle Pryor in 2016 -- to be fair, his throws were touch passes well behind the line of scrimmage but they all count the same in the box score. On the night, Conner and Samuels were responsible for 208 of Pittsburgh's 326 total yards. Rudolph (24-of-28, 229 yards, 2 TDs) will surely get credit for playing mistake-free football, playing within his means and hitting one (1) deep ball. But it was his ball-carriers that carried this one.