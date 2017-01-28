What we learned from Senior Bowl: Zay Jones boosts draft stock

2. More from Mayock. Who else besides Jones made money this week by improving their NFL draft stock? Mayock's list included five players from each squad. On the South team, he said Alabama TE O.J. Howard, Ole Miss TE Evan Engram, LSU CB Tre'Davious White, San Diego State CB Damontae Kazee and Clemson DT Carlos Watkins helped themselves. White missed the game due to an ankle injury. Howard caught four passes for 39 yards in the first half before coming out of the game to give way to other South tight ends. Mayock projected him as a top-20 pick, and compared him to one of the NFL's best tight ends. On the North squad, Mayock identified Jones, Temple LB Haason Reddick, Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp, West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas and UConn S Obi Melifonwu