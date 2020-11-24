What we learned from Rams' win over Buccaneers on Monday night

3) Tip-toeing between brilliance and bafflement, Goff went along on Monday, as the Rams offense was at times outstanding and at others infuriating as L.A. could never put the Buccaneers away. Staring at the NFL's No. 3 defense, the Rams offense drew first blood and made an opening-drive statement. Goff was impressively efficient on this methodical march, leading L.A. on an 80-yard scoring drive over 13 plays and 7 minutes 52 seconds that saw him complete seven passes on eight throws for 72 yards, concluding with a beauty of a four-yard throw on third down to ﻿Robert Woods﻿ off a scramble. When L.A. moved to a hurry-up spread, Goff was equally impressive as he would find rookie ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ for a TD and then worked a two-minute drill wonderfully to lead the Rams to a 17-14 halftime lead. At the intermission, Goff had put together a sensational line: 21-for-25 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. But in the second half, that precision was lost. Goff began the second half with a dreadful interception to defensive lineman ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ (his second in as many games) and threw another in the fourth quarter. Over the Rams' final five drives, Goff led them to just three points. At game's end, Goff had three touchdowns and 376 yards, but the Rams had outgained the Bucs, 413-251. This was a game in which the Rams should've won handily, but had to fend off Brady for the win. In many ways it was maddening, as Goff looked every bit the franchise QB his rooters believe he is and then on the next play looked just the opposite. Bottom line, when Goff is great, the Rams are, too. When he's not, the defense is going to have to come up big and come up clutch as it did Monday.