What we learned from Packers' win over 49ers on Thursday night

3) In the savage world that is professional football, silver linings are rarely smiled upon. On this night, though, the 49ers should be commended simply for taking the field. Ravaged by injuries all season, they were also missing a host of players due to COVID-19 protocols. But they showed up with second-stringers starting at so many positions and did all they could against one of the NFC's best teams. There was more talent unavailable than there was on the field for San Francisco, which lost left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ just the day before the game due to COVID-19 protocols and almost symbolically officially placed ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ on injured reserve earlier Thursday. ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is likely a very talented (when at full-strength) defense's finest player and he's been gone for most of the season. It's been borderline unbelievable the injury ills that have plagued the Niners and now COVID-19 issues have cut them down, as well. It's been a hard season for the 49ers, but coach Kyle Shanahan has done everything and all he can to just keep moving the team forward. And after a Thursday it's likely the team would just as soon forget, they'll move forward in this most arduous of campaigns.