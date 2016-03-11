What we learned from Ohio State pro day: Elliott 'steals show'

Published: Mar 11, 2016 at 09:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Entering his pro day, Ezekiel Elliott was already entrenched as the best running back available in the 2016 NFL Draft. After his workout at Ohio State on Friday, he's making a case for being the best player in the draft.

With four NFL head coaches and five front office executives among more than 100 club representatives in Columbus to see the Buckeyes' extensive contingent of draft prospects, nobody impressed more than Elliott, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt:

With a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Elliott entered his pro day without the pressure of having to run the 40 again. He caught passes with ease from quarterback Cardale Jones (including a one-hander while talking on the phone), and built on his reputation as one the draft's fastest-rising prospects.

All five NFL Media analysts with mock drafts have Elliott as a top-20 pick and the first running back chosen, with analyst Charles Davis predicting him to go No. 4 overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are five other things we learned from the Buckeyes' pro day:

  1. Defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't pleased with his 4.86-second 40 time at the combine, so he ran it again on Friday. Unofficial times in the mid 4.7s for Bosa, reported by NFL Media's Albert Breer, suggest significant improvement for the potential top-five pick. He also improved his bench press reps from the combine from 24 to 28. As for the broad jump, Ohio State did not release results from the event, but one of Bosa's warmups was captured on social media from a goal line to just beyond the 3-yard line, indicating a jump exceeding 9 feet. Following his workout, he reportedly met with the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the No. 7 pick in the draft.
  1. Bosa wasn't the only Ohio State player who wasn't pleased with his combine 40 time. Braxton Miller, who had expected to run in the 4.3s, was clocked at 4.50 in Indianapolis. And like Bosa, he improved on that at his pro day -- unofficially, at least. Miller was clocked at 4.36 on one stopwatch, the kind of time that can make a difference on draft day for a player projected as a second-round selection.
  1. A pulled hamstring caused Cardale Jones to pull out of the throwing drills at the combine, so his throws on Friday drew even more attention. And while he wasn't always accurate, his outstanding velocity was unmistakable. With his private quarterback coach, George Whitfield, keeping the scripted throwing session on pace, Jones left zero doubts about his arm strength.

"Me, personally, I thought it was a B-plus," Jones said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. "I missed a couple passes."

  1. WR Michael Thomas, expected to be a second-day pick (Rounds 2 and 3) said he was timed in the high 4.4s in the 40-yard dash.
  1. Bosa's younger brother Nick, an incoming freshman at OSU, left little doubt about which NFL team he'd like to see draft his brother.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 