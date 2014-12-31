What we learned from New Year's Eve bowl games

2. Is there such a thing as 'The Year of the Frog'? OK, so TCU made a statement about this season's playoff. The Horned Frogs also made a statement about next season, as in, "We better be highly ranked in the preseason." Going by the Horned Frogs' Peach Bowl depth chart, they are set to return 10 starters on offense (all but massive LT Tayo Fabuluje, who is 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds) and six on defense; All-Big 12 K Jaden Oberkrom also will return. Good news for Patterson: None of those 16 returning starters is likely to turn pro early, a rarity for elite teams. Boykin should be on every preseason Heisman list. C Joey Hunt and OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai should be two of the best linemen in the Big 12. There will be an incredibly deep group of tailbacks and receivers. The defense will have holes at linebacker, and DT Chucky Hunter, CB Kevin White and SS Sam Carter will be missed. But Patterson-coached defenses almost always are high-level units; besides, the offense should be even better than it was this season -- and this season's offense scored at least 41 points nine times and rolled up at least 500 yards six times. The Big 12's "One True Champion" moniker looks as if it will be applied to the Horned Frogs next season.