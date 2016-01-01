What we learned from New Year's Day bowl games

In just two and a half seasons with Ole Miss (a devastating injury cut his sophomore season short), Treadwell holds the Rebels' school record in receptions with 202. Underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility, and Treadwell is a key member of a talented Ole Miss junior class that has several players considering the NFL, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who was suspended for the Sugar Bowl. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein got a close look at Tunsil Friday night in New Orleans, and sees great potential in the third-year starter. Another of Ole Miss' top juniors, tight end Evan Engram, has announced he will stay in school.