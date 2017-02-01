What we learned from National Signing Day 2017

Of course, plenty of returning Michigan players will be first in line to vie for starting roles as replacements in spring practice. But some of the positions where UM sustained the most losses happen to be where the signing class is strongest. Chesson, Darboh and Butt accounted for most of Michigan's receiving yards last year, for instance, and Harbaugh officially added three top receivers Wednesday: 5-star recruit Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Nico Collins. Michigan also cleaned up at cornerback, where Lewis and Channing Stribling are moving on. Joining that competition in spring practice will be 4-star recruits Ambry ThomasandBenjamin St. Juste, who enrolled early.