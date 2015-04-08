What we learned from Mike Mayock's updated rankings

Among interior defensive linemen, a pair of former Pac-12 stars changed places in Oregon's Arik Armstead and Washington's Danny Shelton. Armstead moved up from No. 4 to No. 2, while Shelton slipped from No. 2 to No. 4, while Texas' Malcom Brown held steady at No. 3. One thing Armstead will bring to his NFL team that Shelton won't is versatility. When College Football 24/7 asked Armstead at the combine about his ability to move around on the defensive line, he rattled off five different techniques he played along the front for the Ducks. Shelton, by contrast, is best suited to play nose guard in a 3-4 defense at 340 pounds. And while a 4-3 team could certainly make room for him, Shelton will always line up on or very near the center in the NFL.