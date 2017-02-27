What we learned from Mayock's NFL Combine teleconference

"If I'm the Cleveland Browns, and I've got No. 1 and No. 12, if I came away with either (Myles) Garrett or Jonathan Allen at No. 1, and gave up the No. 12 pick to get (Jimmy) Garoppolo, I would be stoked," Mayock said on Monday during a media teleconference. "I would feel like I got a difference maker on defense, and we've got a quarterback on offense. Now let's get to work. We've got five of the first 65 picks -- let's get to work. ... If they gave up No. 12 and could get Garoppolo, I'd be all over that."